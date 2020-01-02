Wilmer Valderrama Is Engaged to Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama is starting off 2020 on a high note.

The "That '70s Show" star announced his engagement to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on Wednesday. "'It's just us now,'" Wilmer captioned the photo of his beachside proposal, adding their special date, "01-01-2020."

According to the 39-year-old's Instagram, he and his soon-to-be wife celebrated New Year's Eve in Mexico before heading to San Diego, where Wilmer popped the question.

The "NCIS" actor and Pacheco, who is 28-years-old and works as a model, were first romantically linked in April 2019 after being spotted out and about together in L.A. "He definitely wants to make sure she feels taken care of," a source told E! News at the time. "Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling."

Valderrama famously dated Demi Lovato for several years, as well as Mandy Moore. He remains on great terms with both stars, and notably supported Lovato during her recovery from a drug overdose in 2018.

This article first appeared on eonline.com. More on eonline: