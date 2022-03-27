Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock at Oscars Over Joke About Jada Pinkett-Smith

Will Smith confronted actor and comedian Chris Rock on Oscars stage after comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Rock made a joke about Pinkett-Smith starring in "G.I. Jane 2," apparently because her head is shaved. She did not laugh at the joke.

Smith could then be seen walking to the stage, where he appeared to slap Rock with an open hand.

Pinkett-Smith last year publicly shared that she has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss. "G.I. Jane" was a 1997 movie starring Demi Moore as a woman who joins the U.S. Navy and shaves her head soon after.

Viewers at home were confused as to whether the altercation was staged at first, although the audio was cut as Smith seemed to yell an obscenity at Rock while walking back to his seat in the audience.

Once seated he again, on camera, yelled at Rock "Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth!”

Rock, for his part, seemed stunned.

"Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me," he said to the camera. He tried to tell Smith it was a joke, but Smith was not having it, and Rock moved on.

Diddy, the next presenter, attempted to redirect the ceremony from the altercation, which left the audience stunned.

“Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family. Right now we’re moving on with love. Everybody make some nose," he said before beginning his presentation.

Smith later won a Best Actor Oscar for his role in "King Richard."

Pinkett has been open about her alopecia struggle, sharing insight on her Instagram account to her millions of followers.

