Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly reunite, sing ‘Step Brothers' classic with Snoop Dogg

Did Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly just become best friends with Snoop Dogg? Yep!

During the former star's Best Night of Your Life 2 benefit show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles Oct. 21, the actors appeared onstage to perform their rap "Boats 'N Hoes" from their hit 2008 comedy "Step Brothers." Mid-song, Ferrell stopped the music and the two then brought out Snoop as a surprise guest to finish the song before they all launched into the rapper's 1994 hit "Gin and Juice."

Ferrell and Reilly then surprised Snoop, who had turned 52 the day before, with a giant birthday cake and led the crowd in a rendition of "Happy Birthday."

"My brothers surprised me," the rapper wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the moment. "Will and John."

While the "Anchorman" actor and John have often collaborated on projects—in addition to "Step Brothers," the two also starred together in movies such as "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" and "Holmes & Watson"—Ferrell and Snoop also go way back.

The rapper appeared with the actor in the 2003 comedy film "Old School." The following year, Snoop crashed Ferrell's first-ever Reddit AMA session.

"Ayy Will, imma need some more cowbell on tha next album," he wrote to him. "U game?"

The actor responded, "Of course! I'm absolutely game, Snoop. I've also got some beats that I want to run by you. I'm warning you now, they're not good."

He added, "Edit: In fact, I just talked myself out of it. I'm not going to show them to you."

Snoop then wrote, "boats n hoes part 2 uhearme !! we may need 2 climb some trees first."

Ferrell responded, "I got a lot of trees at my house. Eucalyptus, pine and california oak," to which the rapper replied, "i got them trees too but u might not make it back down. u a real playa, come thru my GGN show sometime !!"