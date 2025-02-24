ACADEMY AWARDS

‘Wicked' stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to perform at Oscars

Erivo previously performed on the Oscars stage her nominated song "Stand Up" from the film "Harriet"

By Brian Price

It's going to be a "Wicked" good time at the Oscars.

That's right, the Oscar-nominated stars of "Wicked" have finally been confirmed to take the stage at this year's award show with a "performance you won't forget."

The Academy announced the long-speculated pairing on Monday in a post on X.

While we don't know yet what Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will be singing, they have plenty of songs to choose from, like "Defying Gravity," "Popular," and "What Is This Feeling?"

The ceremony is breaking from tradition this year by choosing not to showcase performances from the five nominees in the original song category. Instead, the show appears to be booking performances from big A-list singers. Doja Cat, LISA, RAYE, and Queen Latifah were announced alongside Grande and Erivo.

Grande earned her first Oscar nomination this year for her portrayal of Glinda the Good Witch. She is nominated in the category of Actress in a Supporting Role alongside Zoe Saldana, Monica Barbaro, Felicity Jones and Isabella Rossellini.

Erivo, on the other hand, earned her third nomination following nominations in 2020 for Actress in a Leading Role and Music (Original Song). She's up for former again, this time nominated alongside Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Fernanda Torres, and Karla Sofia Gascon.

Both stars will be back for the movie's sequel, "Wicked: For Good," scheduled to debut in theaters on November 21, 2025.

The Oscars will be hosted by Conan O'Brien and airs this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

ACADEMY AWARDSMovies
