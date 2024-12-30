"Wicked" is making its digital debut Wednesday on a number of popular streaming services, but for a price.

The popular adaptation of the long-running Broadway musical will be available to rent or buy on streaming platforms starting Dec. 31.

Where can I watch Wicked at home?

"Wicked" will arrive nationwide on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Comcast Xfinity, Cox and Microsoft Movies & TV to purchase or rent at the end of the month.

The film will make its debut on 4K UHD, Blu-Ray and DVD starting Feb. 4.

Get ready to sing your heart out— at home! 🎤🎶 Watch Wicked at home on December 31 https://t.co/hzmhNjgcmY pic.twitter.com/BEWiDhvo0e — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) December 26, 2024

Wicked Sing Along and bonus scenes

With the purchase of a copy of "Wicked," fans will also get a bonus 40-minute sing-along version, deleted and extended scenes, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie and a welcome to Shiz University. The version for sale will also include commentaries from director John Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

"The sing-along version has the lyrics right underneath, so that comes out this Christmas, December 25, where people can go in the movie theater and sing along, finally they’re allowed to. And we include that in the home video version, so you can sing along in your house with your kids with your grandparents, whoever," Chu told NBC Insider.

Elphaba’s iconic witch hat is just one of the incredible pieces created by “Wicked” costume designer Paul Tazewell. He began his process eight months before filming, using “The Wizard of Oz” as well as the original “Wicked” novel and Broadway musical for inspiration.

"Wicked" is rated PG and runs two hours and forty minutes.

The film has brought in more than $634 million worldwide and nearly $424 million domestically, Box Office Mojo reports.

The second half of "Wicked" will be called "Wicked: For Good" and will be released in theaters on Nov. 21, 2025.

No word of if, when or where the first film will be available at no extra charge for subscribers of streaming services.

Disclaimer: "Wicked" was produced and distributed by Universal Pictures, part of NBCUniversal, the parent company of this local NBC station.