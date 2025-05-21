Originally appeared on E! Online

Zach Galifianakis knows that work and pleasure simply do not mix.

And that’s why the "Lilo & Stitch" star recently detailed why fans will never see him, his wife Quinn — whom he married in 2012 — or their two young sons walking a red carpet together.

“I keep show business away from my family,” he told People in an article published May 21. “I've never wanted my real life and show business to combine. This is my work, and that's why they're not here."

Indeed, Galifianakis previously told his sons that he worked as a librarian, but now that his kids are old enough to see through his fib, he’s still maintaining a healthy distance between his family and the spotlight.

“I said that when they were younger because I didn't want them to know anything," he explained. “But now they're older, they know that I'm down here promoting this.”

Despite not bringing them along to any of the film’s premieres, Galifianakis assured his family will see him star in the new "Lilo & Stitch" live action remake as Jumba.

“They'll see it," he added. “Yeah, we'll take them to the movie theater to see it in time. But we live pretty remotely, so I don't know if it's even going to be playing where we live.”

Galifianakis — who, per Vulture, owns property in British Columbia — may keep his family out of Hollywood, but he did let them tag along to Hawaii to film the Disney remake, which he called a “dream situation.”

"The Hangover" star’s rare comments on his family come after he shared that while his family was still living in Hollywood, his older son came face-to-face with a billboard of Galifianakis when he was a toddler.

“We were driving in my car,” Galifianakis explained during a 2016 appearance on Conan O’Brien’s late night show. “There was a bus with my face on it and my son said, ‘Look, Daddy’ and I didn’t know what to say because I hadn’t really thought about it. He goes, ‘Who’s that?’ and I don’t know why I said, ‘Oh some idiot.’”

He joked, “He thinks his dad is a professional idiot.”