Prince Harry will not be in military uniform for any ceremonial events following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

As a non-working member of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex, 37, will not be permitted to wear the garments at any of the five traditional events leading up to the late monarch's funeral, including the final vigil which will take place in Westminster Hall.

Harry spent 10 years in the Army, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours in Afghanistan. The Duke continues to work with fellow servicemen, sponsoring support for wounded women and men as they adjust to life post-injury.

Although Harry — who stepped away from royal duties with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 — has been barred from sporting the military gear, his uncle Prince Andrew — who is also a non-working member of the royal family — has been granted permission to wear his military uniform, but only at the final vigil.

According to NBC News, a spokesperson for King Charles III said that the Duke of York, 62, will be allowed to wear his uniform as a "special mark of respect for the Queen at the final vigil," although he was stripped of his military titles in January.

At the time, the queen called for Andrew to return his military affiliations and royal patronages to her, one day after his lawyers failed to convince a U.S. judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that he sexually abused her when she was 17 years old. Andrew has denied Giuffre's sexual assault claims, telling the BBC in a 2019 interview that he "doesn't remember meeting her" and suggested that an alleged photo of himself with her might've been altered.

On Jan. 13, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying, "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen." Additionally, a royal source told NBC News at the time that Andrew "will no longer use the style 'His Royal Highness' in any official capacity."

In February, Andrew and Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement for the sexual assault lawsuit.

Prince Harry opened up about the loss of his late grandmother's Queen Elizabeth II in statement posted on his Archwell website.