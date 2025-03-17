Why pregnant Olivia Culpo thinks her baby is a boy

Originally appeared on E! Online

Mother-to-be Olivia Culpo is bumping along and making predictions about the sex of her baby.

The 32-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers' star running back, shared in a March 14 TikTok video some of her pregnancy symptoms, which are often linked to predicting a fetus' sex according to various "old wives' tales" — fun traditions that, while unscientific, remain popular.

The 2012 Miss Universe pageant winner — who is able to find out the sex with Noninvasive Prenatal Testing, as she is well past her first trimester — noted that her baby's heart rate is under 140 and that she craves salty rather than sweet food, indicating she is expecting a boy. However, she also noted that she has morning sickness, which allegedly means she is pregnant with a daughter.

Culpo also showed more alleged signs she may be expecting a girl, such as a lack of headaches, the high position of her baby bump and the presence of acne, which she pointed out by moving closer to the camera.

Ultimately, while she noted she is experiencing more symptoms linked to baby girls, she ended the video by signaling that her intuition tells her she and McCaffrey are expecting a son.

Culpo and the NFL star, 28, announced March 10 they’re expecting their first baby together. The two, who married last June, shared a video of a maternity photo shoot they took part in, while the model posted several more photos of herself cradling her baby bump.

"Next chapter," she wrote on Instagram, "motherhood."

Pregnancy hasn't been easy for Culpo. In addition to experiencing morning sickness, she was initially unable to exercise.

"I couldn't workout the first 4 months of my pregnancy," she said in a March 12 Instagram story, adding, "not even walking."

She has since returned to working out and she and McCaffrey recently embarked on a "mom and dad road trip" through North Carolina and into Tennessee with their toy Goldendoodle, Oliver.

Culpo shared images of a hiking excursion with her husband and their dog March 16, including a video of the pup running near a creek.

"Soaking up his last trip as an only child," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Poor guy lol"