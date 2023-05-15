Don't worry, darling — Olivia Wilde's wedding attire wasn't that wild.

The "Booksmart" director cheekily broke two style rules to celebrate friend Jordan C. Brown and Colton Underwood's nuptials on May 13 in Napa Valley, Calif. While attending the couple's romantic ceremony, Wilde not only wore white — traditionally, a huge no-no — but she also donned an actual bridal gown.

"Wore a wedding dress to a wedding," she captioned her Instagram Stories on May 14, "just so I could make a joke about it in my toast."

And for extra clarity, the "Don't Worry Darling" director explained that her outfit wasn't exactly a fashion faux pas. "The grooms approved," she confirmed in a separate post, alongside a photo of her hugging and smiling with the newlyweds.

As for Wilde's wedding look? Well, we can see why she'd save it for a special occasion, as the elegant silk slip dress featured a backless design and flowy train that fanned out. She styled the ensemble with her signature waves, a white parasol and sunglasses.

It's unclear if Wilde's dress was one she previously wore when she married Italian prince Tao Ruspoli in 2003 when she was 19. What is certain, however, is that the actress wasn't the only guest at Brown and Underwood's wedding to change the style rules.

The grooms also opted to break free of traditional wedding tuxedos. Underwood chose a deep green Tom Ford suit, while Brown wore a blue getup from the brand, according to People.

Shying away from the typical black-and-white suits was intentional, as the couple's looks coordinated with the vibe and scenery of their ceremony.

"We wanted trees around and sunshine," Brown told the magazine. "It was really important for us to get married outside."

The alum of "The Bachelor" added, "We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like. And for the entire weekend, we recognize that a lot of people attending, both of our families and some of our friends, this will be their first queer wedding. We really want to make it special."

Underwood and Brown's nuptials come more than a year after they got engaged and more than two years after Underwood, who also appeared on "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise," came out publicly as gay on "Good Morning America."

During his April 2021 interview, he told Robin Roberts, "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."