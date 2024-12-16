Why Nicole Kidman almost quit acting after moving away from Hollywood

Originally appeared on E! Online

Nicole Kidman nearly called it quits on her acting career.

Although the Oscar winner has been busier than ever in recent years with critically acclaimed projects like "Big Little Lies," "Being the Ricardos" and "Bombshell," she admitted she had considered retirement after welcoming her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban with husband Keith Urban in 2008.

“When I gave birth to Sunday, I was like, ‘I think I’m pretty much done now,’” the actress shared in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning aired Dec. 15. “I’d moved to Nashville, we were living on a farm, and that’s when my mum actually said, ‘I wouldn’t give up completely. Keep a finger in it.’”

The 57-year-old — who also shares Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 13, with Keith as well as Bella Kidman Cruise, 31, and Connor Cruise, 29, with ex Tom Cruise — initially resisted the advice, but her mother continued urging her to strike a balance between her home life and her career.

“She’s going, ‘Just listen to me. Keep moving forward,’” Kidman recalled of her mother Janelle Kidman, who passed away in September at age 84. “‘Not saying you have to do it to the level you’ve been doing it, but I wouldn’t give it up completely.’”

While Kidman — who recently earned her 20th Golden Globe nomination for her latest film, "Babygirl" — clearly took the suggestion to heart, her home life is still deeply sacred. In fact, she previously shared how deeply her maternal instincts run.

“I would’ve loved 10 kids,” She told Marie Claire Australia in 2021. “But that’s OK because I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I’m godmother to 12. I love mothering, I love kids: they’re quirky, funny and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way.”

