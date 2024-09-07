Why Lady Gaga hasn't smoked weed in years 

Originally appeared on E! Online

Lady Gaga no longer has a bad romance with touring.

The "Die With a Smile" singer revealed that she was able to quit smoking weed in 2022 after the widespread muscle pain she was experiencing from being diagnosed with fibromyalgia subsided.

In fact, Gaga — who developed the chronic disorder after fracturing her hip during her 2013 "Born This Way Ball tour" — was even able to complete the entirety of her "Chromatica Ball tour" without turning to marijuana as a way to treat her discomfort.

“I did it pain-free," she told Vogue in an interview published Sept. 5. "I haven’t smoked pot in years. I’ve, like, changed. A lot."

And Gaga, 38, credits her fiancé Michael Polansky — who she confirmed her engagement to at the 2024 Paris Olympics — with helping her make the lifestyle change, as he was by her side during those 2022 concert dates. Going forward, she also wants the tech investor to be involved in other aspects of her career.

"Now, Polansky and I are really excited to organize our lives — and our marriage — around our creative output as a couple,” the Grammy winner shared. “Which is really different than, like, doing what other people want you to do.”

“For a long time, for most of my career, my life was controlled by this business: what people wanted from me; what they hoped I could achieve; how to keep me going," she continued. "And that can be a lot of pressure and it’s scary. But I feel like I’m finally coming out on the other side.”

One way Polansky has already made an impact on her music? The 46-year-old inspired Gaga to return to her roots on her forthcoming seventh studio album.

“Michael is the person who told me to make a new pop record," Gaga shared. "He was like, ‘Babe. I love you. You need to make pop music.’”

Polansky had a strong hunch that creating songs in the genre would be a fulfilling journey for his partner.

“Like anyone would do for the person they love, I encouraged her to lean in to the joy of it," he told Vogue. "On the Chromatica tour, I saw a fire in her; I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy.”

