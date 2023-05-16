Why Hailey Bieber Says She's ‘Scared' to Have Kids With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is ready for motherhood, but she's still apprehensive about raising a child in the spotlight.

Since the model and Justin Bieber tied the knot in a 2018 courthouse wedding, their relationship has faced intense scrutiny, which, of course, is something they don't want for their offspring.

"I literally cry about this all the time!" Hailey admitted in recent interview with The Sunday Times. "I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

When it comes down to it, she just hopes her future family has a supportive village. "We can only do the best we can to raise them," the Rhode Skin founder added. "As long as they feel loved and safe."

Hailey herself has been the subject of much criticism in recent months, prompting her to share a message on her difficult chapter.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Cutest Pics

"Truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life," she wrote in an April Instagram Story post, "and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least."

The negativity toward Hailey intensified earlier this year amid claims that she and pal Kylie Jenner threw shade at her husband's ex, Selena Gomez. And even though Jenner publicly denied the accusation, that didn't stop the critics.

Gomez even stepped in to defend Hailey Bieber. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez wrote in March. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying."

In response, Hailey shared her appreciation the message.

"I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks about how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I," Hailey wrote in her own Instagram Story at the time. "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful."

"We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say including myself," she continued. "In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

Hailey Bieber credits Jimmy Fallon with bringing her and husband Justin Bieber together after she demonstrated a bottle-opening trick on the show and shares how the couple had their first family dinner 10 years before they got together.