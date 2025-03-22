Why fans think Rachel Zegler just snubbed ‘Snow White' costar Gal Gadot

Originally appeared on E! Online

Is Rachel Zegler going Sharks vs. Jets with her costar?

The "Snow White" star recently reflected on the impact the Disney project had on her life and, over the course of multiple social media posts, praised the film’s cast and crew for their hard work. However, the 23-year-old’s glaring omission of costar Gal Gadot has fueled ongoing speculation of a feud between the actresses.

“This movie was a life-changing experience that has held about four years of my career,” Zegler wrote in a March 20 Instagram post alongside behind-the-scenes photos of the cast and crew on set. “I became a real adult during the course of this film—learned hard lessons, did hard things, laughed, cried, turned 21, lived across the ocean from my family, made new friends, and completely fell in love with this group of people I got to work with for three magical summers.”

She continued, “We had the greatest crew in the world on this movie. It cannot be overstated. This photo dump doesn’t even dig into the fun, the magic, and the love that was shared throughout this process. But it’s a start.”

In addition to no pictures or references of Gadot in the first heartfelt post, the "West Side Story" actress did not include her costar in a second tribute to her “daily magicians” from “both in front of and behind” the film’s camera.

“It takes a village to bring stories like Snow White to the big screen and I loved this one so very much,” Zegler wrote in her second March 21 Instagram post. “Here’s a little glimpse into this family I came to care for deeply.”

Following the posts, fans wondered whether Gadot’s absence was intentional, with one X (formerly Twitter) user writing in a translated post, “Disney is having a hard time trying to debunk the Rachel Zegler-Gal Gadot feud because Rachel posted 19 photos on Instagram thanking her co-stars for helping her grow during the 4-year process, but she didn't mention or post any photos of Gal.”

Though Zegler and Gadot have not commented publicly on the rumored feud, they presented together at the Oscars March 2 and both attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Disney remake on March 15. At a separate screening, Zegler also gushed about the film and shared her love for the cast and crew.

"This is a movie that is so close to my heart,” she said in a March 17 Instagram video shared by Disney. “I auditioned for this movie when I was 19 years old and I am about to turn 24. So it's a really big chunk of my life, and about five of the seven years of my career, which is crazy.”

She added, “I love everybody in this movie so dearly."

Disney's new live-action "Snow White" is getting great early reviews, with "a visual feast" being one of its many glowing descriptions. Stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot hit the red carpet for the premiere and spoke about their experience being a part of the reimagining of the animated classic.