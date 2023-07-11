Why Emily Blunt is taking a year off from acting

Emily Blunt is temporarily turning her Hollywood presence into a quiet place.

After all, the "Jungle Cruise" star said she's briefly stepping away from acting to spend time with her daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, both of whom she shares with husband John Krasinski.

"This year, I'm not working," Blunt shared on the July 10 episode of iHeartPodcast's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. "I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is nine, so we're in the last year of single digits."

Blunt explained it was crucial for her to attend to her children's needs—no matter how big or small the occasion.

"I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little," the actress continued. "And it's, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones."

John Krasinski is ready for one last chapter as Jack Ryan.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Cutest Pics

And she'll be in good company during her bonding time with her daughters, considering that her neighbor Matt Damon's kids are also close friends with Hazel and Violet.

"Our kids hang out a lot," Blunt exclusively told E! News in an interview alongside Damon. "Matt's children are older than mine and they are so patient and sweet with our little ones. Your daughters are so sweet with them."

Damon —who shares Isabella, 17, Gia, 14, Stella, 12, and stepdaughter Alexia, 24, with wife Luciana Damon—said the love is reciprocated.

"My youngest loves to look after her two kids because she gets to be the oldest," he noted. "She never gets that, so it's nice."