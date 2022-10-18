Why Drew Barrymore Hasn't Had an ‘Intimate Relationship' Since 2016 Breakup With Ex-Husband Will Kopelman

Drew Barrymore is setting the record straight about her love life.

The talk show host opened up about her views on intimacy after she said she was recently approached by a woman who accused her of hating sex.

"At nearly 48 I have very different feelings about intimacy than I did growing up," she wrote in an Oct. 16 blog post. "I did not have role model parents and I engaged with people in grown up ways since a tender age! I was looking for companionship! Validation! Excitement! Pleasure! Hedonism! Fun! And adventures!!"

Barrymore —who shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, with ex-husband Will Kopelman—said that after her 2016 divorce, she shifted her focus to her children and became more guarded.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Drew Barrymore talks about how she pulled off her iconic green screen interview with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

"Now, because I can't get in the time machine and change my history, so I now choose to look at it through a positive lens, which is that I have lived! I lived a very rich, full life," she continued. "However, after two kids and a separation from their father that has made me cautious, I have had the pleasure of shifting my focus when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters."

As the Charlie's Angels actress, 47, noted, she has not "been able to have an intimate relationship" since becoming a single mom, however, she has been able to work on herself and "learn what parenting is."

"I'm also raising two daughters, so how we raise girls to be appropriate and empowered and to love themselves and to realize that we live in an age where the images and messages that they will see will also contradict what I have come to believe intimacy is!" Barrymore explained. "Intimacy is something that makes you feel good about yourself! I also talk about and have learned when something doesn't make you feel good or it makes you feel bad about yourself, pay as much attention to that as what makes you feel great because there's a lesson in there."

Barrymore —who revealed last month on her eponymous talk show that she can go years without sex—concluded her blog post by explaining that she does not "hate sex," but has come to the realization that "love and sex are simply not the same thing."

"I am lucky enough to have my cup runneth over in the love department," she shared. "I have my two daughters, and for the first time ever in my life, I'm actually including self-love, too."