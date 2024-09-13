Why Britney Spears will likely still pay child support to ex Kevin Federline after Jayden's 18th birthday

Originally appeared on E! Online

Britney Spears is not quite done with her child support payments.

The "…Baby One More Time" singer is expected to continue sending the payments to ex-husband Kevin Federline, despite the fact that the couple's children are no longer minors: son Sean Preston Federline turns 19 on Sept. 14 and son Jayden James Federline turned 18 on Sept. 12.

She's likely to provide financial support until Jayden Federline graduates high school. As Federline's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan explained, the reason for the continued payments has to do with California laws.

"Child support jurisdiction continues until the minor child reaches the age of 18, or if upon their 18th birthday they have not yet graduated high school, it continues until they graduate high school," he told People in Sept. 13 statement, "but in no event later than their 19th birthday."

As he explained, "The child support in this case for Jayden is being paid consistent with that law. His graduation for high school will be in November."

E! News has reached out to Spear's rep, but has not received a comment.

The 42-year-old has been candid about how much she cares for her sons, despite the family's difficult relationship.

In June 2023, she posted a throwback photo to Instagram of herself holding son Jayden Federline, captioned with two tulip emojis. The post came shortly after it was revealed that her sons would be relocating to Hawaii with their father and his family, including stepmother Victoria Prince and the couple's two young daughters.

Federline's attorney told People at the time that the move was "an opportunity for Kevin and his wife and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope."

As for Sean Federline and Jayden Federline, the brothers have stayed mostly out of the spotlight throughout their childhood, although they did share more about their relationship with their mother in a 2022 ITV documentary.

As Jayden Federline stressed, he and his big bro have "no hate" toward their mom, but explained that it would "take a lot of time and effort" to mend their relationship.

"I 100 percent think this can be fixed," he said. "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."

Spears responded to Jayden Federline's remarks, writing on Instagram in September 2022, "I've tried to my best at being the best person I can be…to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bulls--t."

"I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning," she added. "I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!"

