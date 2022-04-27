Why Andrew Garfield Is Taking a Break From Acting

Andrew Garfield is stopping the clock and taking time out.

In a recent interview, the 38-year-old actor told Variety that he plans on taking a well-deserved break after the upcoming April 28 release of his true crime series "Under The Banner of Heaven." His plans? Well, according to Garfield, "Just be ordinary for a while."

He added: "I'm going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while."

After the hectic year that Garfield has had, it makes sense. Not only did he make waves at the box office with his appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which he often lied about, but he also starred opposite Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" and was nominated himself for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut "Tick, Tick...Boom!"

The "Hacksaw Ridge" star explained that awards season took a toll on him, describing it as a "washing machine." Still, he maintained that he was grateful for the whirlwind year and experiences that he's had along the way.

"It's so fun and you get to hang out with people that you love and admire and you get to be a part of a conversation that is so privileged," he said. "You get to experience all the firsthand, visceral [parts of] being a part of that community and the dynamics."

But have no fear, Garfield stans, there's still new material from Andrew coming down the pipeline.

The actor is set to star as devout detective Jeb Pyre, who searches for answers to a gruesome murder in a Mormon community in "Under the Banner of Heaven," which airs on FX starting April 28. The series was adapted from a best-selling nonfiction book by Jon Krakauer.

"I thought it was just such an incredible study of fundamentalism leading to such horrific acts and how human beings can justify terrible violence in the name of God and love," Garfield said about the show. "I found it really compelling and important."