Celebrity News

Why Andie MacDowell is glad she left Hollywood for South Carolina

Andie MacDowell discussed her decision to leave Hollywood for South Carolina after her kids, including "The Substance" star Margaret Qualley, grew up and left home.

By Will Reid | E! Online

Andie MacDowell
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Hallmark Media

Originally appeared on E! Online

Every day is not groundhog day for Andie MacDowell.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The "Four Weddings and a Funeral" star admitted she’s gotten a new lease on life since leaving Hollywood for life in the South — and she’s not looking back.

“I’m happier now than I have been in a long time,” the actress told Drew Barrymore in a preview of her Jan. 24 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show." “I moved to South Carolina and I really am taking good care of myself.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The 66-year-old — who shares daughters Rainey Qualley, 35, and Margaret Qualley, 30, as well as son Justin Qualley, 38, with ex Paul Qualley — said it took “forever” to adjust to her new way of life, explaining, “Once my kids left, I felt this huge void in my life because they were so important to me.”

“Margaret was really telling me I was supposed to be having the time of my life, but I wasn’t,” she went on. “But now I am — I’m having the time of my life now. It’s really good.”

READ Naomi Watts Reveals Why She Almost Quit Hollywood

Entertainment News

Super Bowl 5 hours ago

SZA to join Kendrick Lamar as a Super Bowl halftime show guest

Super Bowl 10 hours ago

See all the Super Bowl 2025 commercials and teasers released so far

Although the "St. Elmo’s Fire" actress said it was “hard” becoming an empty-nester, that’s not to say she’s having a tough time getting older. In fact, she’s embraced one sign of aging with open arms: her natural graying hair.

“How old do you think I look?” MacDowell rhetorically asked told Katie Couric in a March 2023 interview. “I'm going to be 65. What do you think I look, 75, just because I let my hair go gray? I don't care. I want to be old.”

And her decision to go gray wound up having several unexpected benefits, too.

“As it was growing out, my eyes popped and the color of them looked a little different,” she raved. “My skin looked better. It empowered me more. I felt more powerful and I felt more genuine and I felt more myself.”

And although MacDowell is still working in the entertainment industry — soon appearing in "Wildfire," "The Token Groomsman" and "The Temptation of Gracie" — she joins a long list of stars who’ve discussed their decision to leave Los Angeles behind.

It seems Ellen DeGeneres is ready to leave the public eye for good.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us