‘White Lotus' season 3 premiere: Where you've seen the cast before

Originally appeared on E! Online

Get ready to do a double take.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Because yes, that really is Lucius Malfoy leaving the Wizarding World behind for a stay at The White Lotus.

Jason Isaacs — who played Draco Malfoy's father in the "Harry Potter" franchise from 2001 to 2011 — is just one of the actors making their The White Lotus debut when season three premieres on HBO Feb. 16. And considering he traded his blonde locks and wizarding robes for a dad 'do and khakis — not to mention dropped his British accent for a Southern twang — Isaacs is nearly unrecognizable in his role as Timothy Ratliff, described as a "wealthy businessman vacationing with his wife and three children."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

And he's not the only cast member who may look familiar to the eagle-eyed viewer. In season three, Timothy heads to Thailand for a stay at the extravagant hotel alongside his wife Victoria (Parker Posey) and kids Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola).

PHOTOS The White Lotus Season 3 Photos

Horror fans will recognize Posey from her role as Jennifer Jolie in "Scream 3" and Hook as Debbie Glatzel from "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It."

As for the next gen heartthrobs? Schwarzenegger has plenty of experience in the spotlight as the 31-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, while Nivola — whose parents are Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola — rose to fame playing Will Winbury on "The Perfect Couple" alongside Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

For Posey, being a part of the ensemble cast was a true "experience."

"We all worked in another country for almost seven months, a cast of 11 actors," she told E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi at the premiere. "It was wild. It felt like an experiment. These things change your life. I got a massage in Thailand for $30."

But the biggest star of all just might be Lalisa Manobal (born Pranpriya Manobal), better known as Lisa, who joins Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé as K-pop's explosive Blackpink, which has become the most followed female group on Spotify and the music group with the most subscribers on YouTube, according to the Recording Academy.

So, why would Lisa make the jump to TV? Well, the 27-year-old described herself as a "huge fan" of "The White Lotus" long before the show made the move to her native Thailand.

"I almost cried," she told E! of getting the part. "I was in the car with my family and I didn't tell them that I auditioned for the role... They're so happy for me."

Curious where you'll recognize the rest of The White Lotus cast? Read on.

PHOTOSThe White Lotus, where youve seen the cast of The White Lotus season 3 before, key art