Where to Watch Every 2021 Best Picture Oscar Nominee

There aren't a lot of pluses to living through a pandemic world where even the movie theaters are shut down. But here's one of them: This year, for the first time in maybe ever, it's possible to watch nearly every film that's been nominated for an Academy Award in the best picture category in the comfort of your own home, and before the Oscars are even handed out!

So let us help you with your binge-fest of the best picture nominees. With a month to go before the April 25 awards, you're going to have to commit to some serious hours to get them all in before the ceremony!

"The Father"

Where to watch "The Father": PVOD rental on Amazon

A man (Anthony Hopkins) starts to notice his world changing around him and basic parts of his life become unfamiliar as he battles the onset of dementia. Hopkins and his co-star Olivia Colman are both nominated for awards, too.

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

Where to watch "Judas and the Black Messiah": PVOD rental on Apple, Vudu, Amazon, Google, YouTube

An FBI informant (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrates Fred Hampton's (Daniel Kaluuya) Black Panther party, and finds himself unsure which side he's really on, before tragedy strikes. Stars Kaluuya and Stanfield are also nominated.

"Mank"

Where to watch "Mank": Netflix

In the 1930s, screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) drinks his way through writing the screenplay to Orson Welles' (Tom Burke) "Citizen Kane." Oldman and co-star Amanda Seyfried are both nominated.

"Minari"

Where to watch "Minari": PVOD rental on Apple, Vudu, Amazon, Google, YouTube

A family of Korean immigrants sets up stakes in 1980s Arkansas, hoping to become farmers. When a grandmother (Youn Yuh-jung) comes to live with them and provide child care for their young son, though, the already tense atmosphere takes a turn. Steven Yeun and Yuh-jung are both nominated.

"Nomadland"

Where to watch "Nomadland": Hulu

Fern (Frances McDormand) lives on the road in her tricked-out van, moving in and out of seasonal jobs and living among scattered tribes of those who through choice or circumstance exist as American nomads. McDormand is nominated.

"Promising Young Woman"

Where to stream "Promising Young Woman": PVOD rental on Apple, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Prime

After her best friend dies after a brutal sexual assault, Cassie (Carey Mulligan) seeks to punish not just the men who did her wrong, but all men who take advantage of vulnerable women. Mulligan is nominated.

"Sound of Metal"

Where to stream "Sound of Metal": Amazon Prime

Drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) has his life upended when he loses his hearing and has to relearn how to communicate with the world, and himself. His decision to get a cochlear implant, though, changes everything yet again. Ahmed is nominated.

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Where to stream "The Trial of the Chicago 7": Netflix

Seven activists are put on trial following the protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and in the process the justice system comes under fire, too. Sacha Baron Cohen is nominated.

