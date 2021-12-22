‘Wheel of Fortune' Receives Backlash After Contestant Loses a Car on a Technicality

The wheel of fortune was not spinning in one contestant's favor this week.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, "Wheel of Fortune" contestant Charlene Rubush was at the top of her game when she made it to the Bonus Round of the show with $16,500 already in her pocket. Then, a delayed, yet correct answer to the final puzzle cost her to lose out on a brand-new Audi Q3.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

In the video clip, Rubush first incorrectly guesses the answer, then correctly solves it--but with a long pause in the middle--just as the buzzer dings. (For maximum confusion, the puzzle answer was "Choosing the right word.")

That long pause cost her everything.

The show's host, Pat Sajak, was the one to break the bad news. "You know, this one's tough, because you said all the right words, including the word 'word,' but, as you know, it's gotta be more or less continuous," he explained.

Winter TV Premiere Dates

He continued, "We'll allow for a little pause but not four or five seconds. I'm sorry. You did a good job in getting it, but we can't give you the prize."

Then he opened the prize and announced, "And it was the Audi."

Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car. pic.twitter.com/aAaMyFeEZl — Alex Jacob (@whoisalexjacob) December 22, 2021

Despite not being able to drive home in a new car, Rubush appeared joyful as she applauded at the end of the clip. However, viewers of the show last night weren't as pleased with its decision and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

"Come on @WheelofFortune , the woman literally chose the right word," Jeopardy! contestant Alex Jacobs wrote. "Give her the car."

A second fan referenced the holiday season as a reason for the show to be extra giving, adding, "It's Christmas. Give her the Audi. #WheelofFortune"

A third even suggested they would stop watching the show entirely after the decision. "Wheel of Fortune, you just lost a viewer. 'I am choosing the right word' to never watch this show again," they commented. "I'm done! I'm with that lady. She deserves that Audi! That rule is the most dumbest thing ever! She had it right before the time was up!"

E! News has reached out to Wheel of Fortune for comment.