‘Wheel of Fortune' contestant puts host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock

Let’s get ready to … rumble?

This famous line might be added to the "Wheel of Fortune" rolodex of phrases, as a contestant recently showed host Ryan Seacrest his wrestling techniques.

During the show’s March 24 episode, contestant “Big” Bill Page revealed he was a former pro wrestler. Fittingly, Seacrest asked Page “what kind of moves” he could demonstrate for the audience, and Page pulled out what he described as the “easiest” move in the sport: a headlock.

Page then put Seacrest, 50, into a soft headlock, and the host smiled before playfully tapping out against the wheel. After the episode, the Delaware native told Maggie Sajak — daughter of former "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak, who retired from the game show last June — about his pro wrestling career, including how he started the sport in high school before joining the East Coast Wrestling Association.

“I did all [the moves]: the top rope, getting slammed, kicked in the head—everything,” Page said in the interview. “It was fun and they put me in the Hall of Fame.”

And while Page didn’t solve the final puzzle, he won a $24,600 cash prize and a trip to St. Maarten.

This isn’t the first time Seacrest has had an unexpected interaction with a contestant.

Earlier this year, another player named Daniel Thomas swept Seacrest off his feet — literally. During the January episode, Thomas solved the final puzzle and celebrated by hugging the "American Idol" alum, who stumbled over his foot after the embrace and fell.

Then, that same month, Seacrest and cohost Vanna White played a special role in helping a former contestant become a fiancée. At the time, player Rhea Mathew —who appeared on the show in October 2023 — solved a puzzle that read: “Will you marry me.” And right on cue, her boyfriend Robin came out with a ring, and she accepted his sweet proposal.