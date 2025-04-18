Wendy's speaks out after trolling Katy Perry's Blue Origin spaceflight

Originally appeared on E! Online

Talk about a fast feud.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Following Katy Perry’s return from the all-female Blue Origin space expedition April 14, Wendy’s shared a series of social media posts seemingly trolling the “Bon Appétit” singer’s participation in the voyage—but later insisted there was no ill intent behind the posts.

“We always bring a little spice to our socials,” the company said in a statement to People April 17, “but Wendy’s has a ton of respect for Katy Perry and her out-of-this-world-talent.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Moments after the 40-year-old’s return to earth, the food chain turned heads when a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account asked, “Can we send her back.”

The brand also reacted to a still of Katy crouching down to kiss the earth as she exited the spacecraft after the trip. In reference to her 2008 single “I Kissed a Girl,” the Wendy’s account quoted a post about the moment and added, “I kissed the ground and I liked it.”

READ “Disgusted” Emily Ratajkowski Slams Blue Origin Spaceflight With Katy Perry, Gayle King and More

Minutes later, the account appeared to take another jab at the singer, replying to a user by writing, “When we said women in stem this isn’t what we meant.”

E! News has reached out to Katy’s rep for comment but has not heard back.

Blue Origin’s flight features the first all-female crew since 1963 and includes big names like pop star Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez.

While Wendy’s may have posted in good fun, Kesha’s subsequent engagement with the brand may not have been as playful.

Hours after the brand’s posts, the “We R Who We R” singer shared a selfie of herself smiling while sipping from a Wendy’s cup, which some fans perceived as a dig at Katy’s decision to reteam with Dr. Luke on her 2024 album, 143. Kesha previously filed a lawsuit accusing the music producer of drugging and sexually assaulting her, though he denied the allegations and the two reached a settlement in 2023 after a nine-year legal battle.

Kesha has yet to comment on the intent behind her post, but Katy spoke out in September about reuniting with the controversial producer, saying he was just “one of many collaborators” she opted to work with.

“The truth is I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis,” she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast at the time, “and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that—one of the writers, one of the producers.”

For more celebrity feuds, keep scrolling.

PHOTOSNicki Minaj, Cardi B