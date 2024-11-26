Wendy Williams ‘permanently incapacitated' amid dementia battle, guardian says

Originally appeared on E! Online

Wendy Williams’ health battle has taken a heartbreaking turn.

Nine months after the former TV host’s diagnoses with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia—which her care team at the time said had already begun to impact Williams' communication abilities, cognitive functions and had created challenges in her daily life—a new legal filing confirms her health has continued to decline.

According to a legal filing obtained by TMZ, Williams’ guardian says the 60-year-old "has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

E! News has reached out to reps for Williams for comment but has not yet heard back.

The filing, according to the outlet, is part of ongoing litigation between Williams’ guardian Sabrina Morrissey and the "Where Is Wendy Williams?" Lifetime documentary.

The update comes just three months after Williams made her first public appearance in over a year after her retreat from the spotlight following the end of her eponymous talk show in 2022.

The former "Wendy Williams Show" host visited a holistic wellness store in her home state of New Jersey on August 19, comma accompanied by her 24-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.

READ Wendy Williams Says It’s "About Time" for Sean "Diddy" Combs' Arrest

For the occasion, as seen in a since-deleted picture shared to African Bio Mineral Cell Food's Instagram account, Williams held a shopping bag and bouquet of roses as she rocked orange hair, a navy blouse and white boots.

Earlier this year, when Williams and her team decided to share her diagnoses publicly, they explained their reasoning for doing so.

"The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy," the former talk show host’s team noted in the Feb. 22 press release, "but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances."

"Unfortunately," the statement continued, "many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis.”

At the time, her care team also affirmed Williams was receiving proper care.

"Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed," they concluded. "She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."

One day later, Williams herself addressed her health news publicly.

"I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)," she said in a Feb. 23 statement to E! News. "Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming."

"I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support," she added, "and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD."

And while Williams noted her appreciation for the public's support, she finished her statement by noting she still needs "personal space and peace to thrive.”

She finished, "Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated."