Weezer bassist's wife fired her weapon at officers, LAPD says

Authorities said the wife of a Weezer band member fired her weapon at officers while ignoring the order to put down her weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday, shedding more light into Wednesday’s shooting in Eagle Rock.

Jillian Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, became injured after she was shot by police officers, who were searching for three people involved in a hit-and-run crash on a freeway.

"Our investigation revealed evidence such as a shell casing and video footage showing she repeatedly ignored police commands to disarm and that she fired her weapon at LAPD officers,” Jennifer Forkish, LAPD Director of Communications, told NBC News.

After being booked for attempted murder of a peace officer, Shriner was released Thursday morning on $1 million bond. Her next court hearing is set for April 30.

The chaotic chain of events began after authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on the 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock near Figueroa Street Wednesday afternoon. in the San Gabriel Valley community east of Los Angeles.

When a driver and passengers abandoned the car following the collision and ran into a neighborhood near Eagle Vista Drive and Figueroa Street, officers began scouting around. During that search, Shriner came out of her home and began firing her weapon, the LAPD said.

Shriner was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. No officers were injured, police said.

According to the LAPD, a 9mm handgun was recovered from her home.