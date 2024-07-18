Originally appeared on E! Online

Riki Lindhome and Fred Armisen quietly made their own mysterious and spooky family.

"The Last House on the Left" actress shared that she and the Saturday Night Live alum tied the knot over two years ago in a private ceremony after falling in love while filming "Wednesday."

"We got married in a courthouse," Lindhome told People in an interview published July 17. "It's not a secret, but we didn’t really tell people. We didn’t announce it or anything. And we thought people would hear about it eventually. And that’s what happened, one friend at a time."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"I didn’t even tell my mom,” she continued. "I never wanted to get married. I am not a wedding person. It’s not for me. But this was just for us. We also didn’t want to hurt people’s feelings by not having a wedding — and we didn’t want to get pressured into having one. We just wanted to be like, ‘Guess what we did a few months ago?'"

As for the wedding process? The pair, who were longtime friends before their relationship turned romantic, skipped the engagement and chose a random Wednesday afternoon June 2022 to get hitched, a nod to the show where they fell in love. She added, “The wedding was three minutes long and then we got some ice cream.”

But marriage wasn’t the only major milestone for Lindhome and Armisen, who began dating while filming the Netflix series in Romania. At the time they started dating, the "Garfunkel and Oates" star was also in the process of starting her family, with her welcoming her son Keaton in March 2022 via surrogacy with a donor egg and sperm after several years of IVF.

And with the pair only dating for a few weeks, Lindhome gave the Portlandia star the opportunity to decline the commitment if he wanted. "I told him, 'So you just tell me what your heart says, and he said 'Yes,'" she reflected. "It was just insta-family, basically."

Three weeks after Keaton was born, the couple tied the knot. Lindhome admitted that she wasn’t sure what her relationship with Armisen — who was previously married to Sally Timms from 1998 to 2004 and Elisabeth Moss from 2009 to 2011—would be like.

"I didn't know what it would turn into," she noted. "I thought maybe I would be a single mom with a boyfriend. I didn't know what would happen. I didn't even know if he was interested at first—I didn't know anything. But it was a natural evolution."