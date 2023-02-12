Super Bowl

Watch the New Movie Trailers Released During the Super Bowl

Some of the big screen's most beloved characters are coming back

By Andreina Rodriguez

Between the newest "Indiana Jones," "Fast X," and the newest installment of "Transformers," Super Bowl 2023 watchers got to see the trailers for some of this year's most anticipated movies.

As usual, the Super Bowl ad breaks were prime spots for attention-grabbing ads that include trailers and teasers for new movies and television shows soon coming to the screen.

Here's a look at some of the most exciting previews:

"The Flash"

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"Fast X"

Entertainment News

music

U2 Announces ‘Achtung Baby' Vegas Residency in Super Bowl Ad

Super Bowl LVII

Rihanna is Pregnant With Baby Number 2, Rep Confirms After Dazzling Halftime Show

"Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny"

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

"Guardians of the Galaxy 3"

"Scream VI"

"AIR"

This article tagged under:

Super BowlMoviestelevision
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us