Platinum Jubilee

Watch Live: Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Watch live coverage of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration as the monarch celebrates her 70-year reign

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating 70 years on the throne with a four-day-long bash. Watch the celebration here as it begins on Thursday.

According to the royal website, the celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service. Queen Elizabeth II is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

On Thursday, the celebrations begin with the Queen's Birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, followed by The Jubilee Beacon Show. On Friday, festivities kick of with the National Service of Thanksgiving. On Saturday, the Platinum Party and Concert takes place with star-studded list of performers such as Queen and Adam Lambert and Alicia Keys. Finally, on Sunday, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be held.

Queen Elizabeth II May 8

Queen's Home Movies to Be in New Documentary for Jubilee

Platinum Jubilee May 20

See The Star-Studded List of Performers Set to Take The Stage at The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

This article tagged under:

Platinum JubileeQueen Elizabeth II
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us