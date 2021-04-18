Wahlberg Family Matriarch Alma Dead at 78, Brothers Announce

The matriarch of the Wahlberg family and the mother of 9 children including actors Donnie and Mark, has died, members of the family announced on social media.

Alma Wahlberg was prominently featured on the A&E reality series "Wahlburgers," which followed the brothers as they opened up their burger restaurant in Massachusetts. She worked as a hostess at the restaurant.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Donnie announced his mother's passing on Instagram, posting a touching video and message calling his mother "true blue."

Mark also posted a photo of his mother on social media with the message, "My angel. Rest in Peace."

My angel. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/m2Xm9AOkSj — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) April 18, 2021

Alma was 78.