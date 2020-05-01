Gianna Bryant

Vanessa Bryant Honors Daughter Gianna’s 14th Birthday in Heartfelt Post

Gianna Bryant's mother, Vanessa Bryant, celebrates the life and memory of her daughter with an Instagram Post

In this file photo, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on November 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Remembering what would have been her daughter's 14th birthday, Vanessa Bryant post a photo of Gianna "Gigi" Bryant on Friday.

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, GiGi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"

Gigi, two of her teammates and six others including her father Kobe Bryant, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The group was on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas.

On April 17, Gigi Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester were honored by the WNBA as honorary draft picks in WNBA draft class of 2020. Bryant was a rising basketball star with dreams of playing for the WNBA. Vanessa Bryant thanked the WNBA for honoring her family in a video message during the draft ceremony.

On Feb. 13, Vanessa Bryant announced in an Instagram post the Mamba Sports Foundation would be renamed in honor of Gianna as the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

