‘Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent details scary moment daughter ‘turned purple' after birth

Lala Kent detailed the scary moment her newborn daughter Sosa — who she gave birth to Sept. 3 — "turned purple" and started vomiting following her delivery, saying the doctors explained it "isn't normal."

By Leah Degrazia | E! News

Lala Kent is opening up about her terrifying birthing experience.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star shared that her daughter Sosa — who she welcomed earlier this month through a sperm donor — had a traumatic health scare shortly after being delivered.

“The cord was wrapped around her neck a couple of times," Kent explained during the Sept. 18 episode of her "Give Them Lala" podcast. "She goes out and I go to embrace my baby but she does one cry and then it stops."

And that wasn't the only issue Sosa faced during her first moments in the world. Because the little one was delivered "very fast," she also "swallowed a lot of amniotic fluid," which is the liquid that surrounds and protects a developing fetus in the womb.

“She had so much fluid in her that she was vomiting all the food out," Kent — who is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett — said before recounting that Sosa's face had "turned purple."

Kent ended up staying an extra day in the hospital, where a specialist came in and helped drain the liquid through her baby's nose.

"They’re like, ‘We want a surgeon to look at her because this isn’t normal,'" the 34-year-old shared. "'We’ve got 10 milliliters of amniotic fluid out of her stomach the first time. Then we got another eight.'"

Recalling that the excess liquid "wouldn't stop," Kent said doctors informed her they were “either going to have pediatric surgery deal with it” or keep her in the NICU.

Luckily, Sosa was ultimately able to leave the hospital without undergoing further medical attention. And since then, Lala noted that her daughter has turned a corner, with the newborn gaining "a pound in one week" since returning home.

And Kent couldn't be happier about the new addition.

"My little dream baby entered the world," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 18. "I am completely in love with her — We all are. Sosa, you have no idea what you have brought into my life."

She added, "I am blessed to call myself your mama."

