Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea marry over Super Bowl weekend

Clark County records obtained by NBC News show the pair married Sunday. It’s not immediately clear if they did so before or after the halftime show.

By Samantha Kubota | TODAY and Diana Dasrath | NBC News

Usher Raymond and Jennifer Goicoechea
Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images

Usher is a married man.

The singer had a big day on Super Bowl Sunday. In addition to performing the halftime show, he also tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea.

Clark County records obtained by NBC News show the pair married on Sunday. It’s not immediately clear if they did so before or after the halftime show.

Goicoechea and the “Yeah!” singer — whose full name is Usher Raymond IV — obtained a marriage license in the county on Thursday, three days before the big game. The news set off a firestorm of rumors and media coverage ahead of Usher's halftime show.

Goicoechea and Usher have been linked for years, apparently confirming their relationship when they were photographed sharing a kiss at the Hollywood Bowl in October 2019.

They share two children: a daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and a son Sire Castrello, 2.

Usher is also father to sons Usher “Cinco” V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

In an interview with People magazine in November 2023, he said Goicoechea is “an amazing partner, a support system” for him as they raise their blended family.

“We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them,” he told People.

“I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner,” he said. “She’s my best friend and I love her.”

Usher’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

