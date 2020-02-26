’Mulan’ Was Set to be a Blockbuster in China, Then Came the Coronavirus

The live-action remake of "Mulan" — the first major Disney movie featuring an all-Asian cast — was set to be a blockbuster event in China, home to the second largest market for the global film industry.

But the rapid spread of the coronavirus across mainland China could upend those expectations, according to NBC News.

The outbreak has forced Chinese officials to close tens of thousands of movie theaters, scuttling the release of high-profile American imports such as "Jojo Rabbit" and "Dolittle." It was not clear if multiplexes would be open in time for the late March worldwide premiere of "Mulan."

The potential postponement of the film's Chinese release could deal yet another blow to the country's movie box office, a key pillar of its entertainment economy. It could also sting Disney, which relies on overseas ticket revenues to bolster its bottom line.

