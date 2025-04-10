Saturday Night Live

Live from London! UK version of ‘Saturday Night Live' coming in 2026

"SNL" creator Lorne Michaels will act as executive producer on the British version.

By Max Molski

"SNL" is going international.

An all-British version of NBC's iconic "Saturday Night Live" is coming in 2026, Sky, a U.K. broadcast company owned by Comcast, announced on Thursday.

"SNL" creator Lorne Michaels will serve as executive producer on the U.K. version, and Michaels' Broadway Video and Universal Television Alternative Studio’s U.K. production team will produce the show in London.

"The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to U.K. audiences next year – all live from London on Saturday night!" Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios and Sky's Chief Content Officer, said in a press release.

Michaels will continue to serve as an executive producer for the U.S. version of the show, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with a star-studded special.

The U.K. isn't the first country to try its hand at "SNL." Japan and Italy are among the countries to attempt short-lived versions of the sketch comedy show, a South Korean version is still on the air.

