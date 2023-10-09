Travis Kelce's niece Wyatt is a confirmed ‘Swiftie' in adorable video

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kylie Kelce knows this play all too well.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce posted a video of their daughter Wyatt, 4, asking a slew of questions about the Philadelphia Eagles' football game they had on—and Kylie Kelce couldn't help but give a playful assist to her brother-in-law Travis Kelce's rumored romance with Taylor Swift.

While watching the game from the couch, Wyatt asked who's who on the field, and Kylie Kelce sweetly explained each player—bringing a smile to the little girl's face as she particularly liked A.J. Brown's pink cleats.

The 31-year-old hilariously captioned her Oct. 9 TikTok, "Just another swiftie tryna learn football, or a kid tryna avoid a nap. Who knows? #GoBirds."

Kylie Kelce's cheeky video comes on the heels of Travis Kelce sharing how he has been handling the intense media attention surrounding his dynamic with Swift. ...Ready for it?

"I'm rolling, man," the tight-end said during a press conference Oct. 6. "We won three in a row, trying to get to four in a row. As all the attention comes, it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl—and right now, even more on top of the world."

As for the constant attention from the media and fans alike, Travis is going to simply shake it off.

"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos all over the place," the Kansas City Chiefs player confessed. "At the same time, it comes with it. You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason."

And since the NFL may need to calm down as well, Travis Kelce hopes that keeping a blank space about his time spent with the pop star will help quell gossip.

"I think everybody's just overwhelmed," the athlete shared on his and brother Jason's "New Heights" podcast Oct. 4. "I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game, you know? I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, I think—"

"They're overdoing it," Jason Kelce interjected, to which Travis Kelce agreed, noting, "They're overdoing it a little bit for sure—especially my situation. But I think they're just trying to have fun with it."

The "Lavender Haze" songstress watched her rumored boyfriend's team's Sunday Night Football win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1. She watched the game with a large group of pals, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, Hugh Jackman, Antoni Porowski, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes.