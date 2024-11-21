Travis Kelce jokes about his game plan for having kids

Originally appeared on E! Online

Does Travis Kelce have babies on the brain?

The "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" host — who is dating Taylor Swift — subtly hinted at parenthood after celebrity contestant Ryan Fitzpatrick teased that his rival had gotten “wiser” since becoming a father.

“Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter?” Kelce, 35, wondered aloud in a clip from the Nov. 19 episode of the series. “Man, that’s all I had to do to become brilliant?”

The three-time Super Bowl champion has alluded to his plans to start a family before. In March, he briefly touched on the subject during a discussion with older brother Jason Kelce about NBA player Victor Wembanyama’s 7-foot-4 stature.

“You can’t tell me that dude wasn’t made in a f--king lab over there in France,” Kelce quipped on his and Jason’s New Heights podcast. “Lab-grown diamonds? That’s a lab-grown f--king NBA player. Can’t wait ‘til I f--king make one.”

While it was unclear whether Kelce’s comment was about an engagement ring or a baby, Jason was quick to remind his brother of the speculation such a comment could create.

“Don’t do this,” he laughed. “Do not give any of these other conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please.”

The following month, Kelce went so far as to suggest a potential baby name for his future kids while interviewing Arnold Schwarzenegger on his podcast. As he and Jason discussed the actor’s breakthrough role in 1982’s Conan the Barbarian, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared just how much he loved the big-screen epic.

“I might name my first kid Conan,” Kelce teased. “I might!”

As for Swift, the “Bejeweled” singer seems content with her role as “Auntie Tay” to her fellow WAGs’ children — including Chariah Gordon’s 6-month-old daughter Ci, to whom Swift recently sent a gift during the European leg of her Eras tour.

“It’s so freaking cute and so thoughtful,” Gordon, who is engaged to Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., told Glamour Nov. 18. “So she, in between shows…was keeping my kids super near.”