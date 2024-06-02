Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is asked about making Taylor Swift an ‘honest woman'

Jason Sudeikis popped the ultimate question to Travis Kelce while appearing with the Kansas City Chiefs star, boyfriend of Taylor Swift, at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity event.

By Corinne Heller | E!

(L-R) Jason Sudeikis, Robert Smigel, Patrick Mahomes, George Wendt, and Travis Kelce perform onstage during 2024 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend
Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Like many fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Jason Sudeikis also wants to find out what happens in the next chapter of their love story.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

So when the NFL star joined him onstage for a comedy sketch at the annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity event in Kansas City, Mo. June 1, the "Ted Lasso" actor popped the ultimate question.

"Hey Travis, real talk, OK, just the guys here," Sudeikis said, as seen in videos shared by fans. "When are you going to make an honest woman out of her?"

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

As much of the crowd erupted in cheers, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end smiled and rubbed his beard for a couple of seconds.

Celebrity News 20 hours ago

Dax Shepard jokes this Taylor Swift hit was written about him

Taylor Swift May 22

Taylor Swift's entire dress coming off during concert proves she can do it with wardrobe malfunction

Sudeikis — who was speaking in character alongside his real-life uncle George Wendt of "Cheers" fame and Robert Smigel in a tribute to the latter two's recurring '90s "Saturday Night Live" sketch Bill Swerski's Super Fans — joked, "Look, Taylor doesn't need to be working anymore."

Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

The fellow "SNL" alum added, "I know your kicker agrees with me" — an apparent reference to Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker's recent controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College, a Catholic school, in which he said most female graduates would be "most excited" about marriage and motherhood.

Taylor Swift gave a sweet shoutout out to bestie Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s daughters. On May 29th, the “Gossip Girl” alum and her 3 daughters attended an "Eras Tour" show in Madrid.

Kelce briefly threw his head back and then let out a small chuckle in response as he continued to sit calmly next to the trio, who went on to joke about women's voting rights.

"Guys," the Chiefs star tight end finally said, "you're really pushing it."

Swift was not spotted at the charity event, which also included Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and which raises money for Children's Mercy hospital in Kansas City. On June 2, the "Blank Space" singer is set to perform in Décines, France as part of her Eras tour.

Kelce has attended several of his girlfriend's shows since the two began dating last summer, most recently May 12 in Paris, where he was also joined by Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. Swift and the Super Bowl champion then jetted off to Italy, where they vacationed in Lake Como.

Kelce has been asked before about the prospects of getting engaged to the 14-time Grammy winner.

"I'm focused on getting this ring," he told reporters at a Feb. 5 press conference ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, which the Chiefs won against the San Francisco 49ers. "That's all my mind is focused on right now."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us