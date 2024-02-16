Travis Kelce donates $100,000 to 2 kids shot during Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Travis Kelce is helping the surviving victims of the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

The Feb. 14 shooting left one woman dead and 22 injured — including two young girls in the Reyes family.

The NFL star's rep confirmed to TODAY.com that Kelce's Eighty-Seven Running organization gave two $50,000 donations to a GoFundMe raising money to provide financial support to the Reyes family.

Kelce founded Eighty-Seven & Running in 2015 to help “underserved youth strive to become productive citizens by mentoring and motivating them to explore and develop their abilities while learning critical life skills,” the website notes.

Following the shooting, the Chiefs tight end wrote that he was “heartbroken” over the tragic event that occurred following the team’s Super Bowl parade.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” he tweeted. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

The Reyes family shared an update on their daughters, who are 8 and 10 years old, in a press release obtained by NBC News on Feb. 16. The family said that the two girls sustained leg injuries and will be in casts for several months after undergoing surgery to treat their gunshot wounds.

“On behalf of the Reyes Family, we are incredibly grateful for the love, support, and prayers during this difficult time,” the statement reads in part. “Our family, along with the other families impacted by this senseless act, are still healing physically and emotionally.”

As well as Kelce's generous donation, the two girls also received a visit from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Kelce's donation comes after his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, also donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local radio station DJ who was killed in the shooting. Lopez-Galvan's son was also shot, but survived, her family said.

Swift had cheered on Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl game when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers. She did not attend the celebratory parade.

Among the 22 people who were injured, at least half were under the age of 16. Officials said the youngest victim was 8 years old.

Two juveniles were charged in connection with the shooting on Thursday, Feb. 15, and are being held at a juvenile detention center on gun-related and resisting arrest charges, the 16th Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri Jackson County Family Court Division said in a statement.

Officials said that additional charges are expected as the police investigation continues.

