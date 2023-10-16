Travis Barker's son Landon Barker shares his struggles with alcohol

There's more than you know to Landon Barker.

The 20-year-son of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler shared that he was dealing with a "bad habit with alcohol" around the time his dad was hospitalized for pancreatitis in June 2022. As someone who "always struggled" with OCD, ADHD and anxiety, Landon Barker said his drinking led him to disassociate from his body and undergo what he called "the most awful experience."

"It kind of started with: I would drink, and then the day after, I would disassociate really bad, and that's kind of how my habit of drinking a lot started," he told People in an interview published Oct. 16. "It was like, oh, I'd feel better the second that I had a drink, and so yeah, it kind of just all started and it all kicked up really fast."

However, getting a concussion prevented him from drinking, which exacerbated his mental health challenges and made Landon Barker feel like he "just hated life for three or four months."

"I remember I would just go to the hospital once a week just because I would have such bad panic attacks from everything that was going on," the singer recalled. "The disassociation happened first and then it all just got worse when I went through my concussion."

With help from a strong support system, including stepmom Kourtney Kardashian and girlfriend Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker eventually sought help for derealization, a mental health condition that causes someone to feel disconnected from their body, feelings and environment, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"I've learned how to deal with my anxiety, my OCD, ADHD and my dissociation," he told People, explaining that therapy has been "helpful" in his journey. "I've learned all these tips and tricks and research so much, so I honestly did come out with a lot of knowledge on all of the stuff that I suffer with."

The "Friends With Your EX" rocker added that the experience has also opened his eyes to living with an "addictive personality."

"I think 100 percent it's important for me to not make that a habit again," he said of alcohol. "I always tell myself, 'I'll only drink on special occasions now.' I just steer away from everything."