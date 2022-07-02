Travis Barker Breaks Silence About His Hospitalization and “Life-Threatening” Medical Scare

Travis Barker is on the mend after his recent medical scare.

On June 28, the Blink-182 musician was brought by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side. Following his medical emergency, Barker shared an update with fans about his health on July 2.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

Barker added, "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."

Hours after Barker was seen being rushed to the hospital, his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, whose mom is Shanna Moakler, took to social media to ask fans for prayers for her dad.

Unfortunately, while Alabama Barker was by her dad's side, her older brother Landon Barker couldn't be there. The 18-year-old joined Machine Gun Kelly--who is both a frequent collaborator and close friend of his dad's--onstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City for their song, "Die in California."

Tarvis Barker himself also tweeted the same day, writing, "God save me," although the three words may have also alluded to a song released in March.

The musician's recent medical emergency comes just one month after he and Kardashian tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy in late May.

In addition to Landon Barker and Alabama Barker being right by the couple's side for the ceremony, Travis Barker's stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, was also in attendance. Additionally, Kardashian's kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, were also front and center for the lavish nuptials.