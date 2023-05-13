Tony Awards Go Dark, Won't Broadcast Live During Strike: Report

broadway

The awards show scheduled for June 11 will no longer be televised as the Writers Guild of America continues striking for better working conditions

The Tony Awards, the annual celebration of the best of Broadway, will no longer be televised live on June 11.

The Hollywood Reporter says the Writers Guild of America denied the production a waiver that would have allowed the show to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ amid the ongoing writers' strike.

A meeting is reportedly scheduled by the Tony Awards Management Committee for Monday to discuss possible next steps forward.

The decision follows two weeks of a writers' strike throughout much of the entertainment industry as members of the guild seek better pay and advancement opportunities, among other issues, from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

There are two options reportedly being discussed among the show's producers: hold a non-televised ceremony on the same date or postpone the show until the strike ends.

The Tony Awards is now the second live awards show impacted by the writers' strike. On Sunday, the MTV Movie Awards shifted to a pre-taped format and host Drew Barrymore opted to skip her duties in solidarity with the writers.

Traditionally held in Radio City Music Hall, this year's Tony Awards was set to take place at the United Palace in Washington Heights. Ariana DeBose would return as host.

