Toni Braxton Reflects on Final Moments With Sister Traci in First Interview Since Her Death

Toni Braxton is still reeling over the death of her sister, Traci Braxton. During a March 29 appearance on "Tamron Hall," the "Braxton Family Values" star, 54, opened up for the first time publicly about how she's been dealing with the loss of one of her younger sisters who passed away earlier this month from cancer.

"I wake up every morning and I go, 'Did I dream it? Did I dream it?' and I have to remind myself, 'No, she's gone, but she's been here with us for 50 years,'" she told host Tamron Hall. "So, I try to relish in that moment and try to smile about it and just be grateful for the time you have and you have to always remember to be kind to one another." she added that though her, Traci and their other sisters -- Tamar, Towanda and Trina -- always fought, they were always there for each other.

"We're sisters, we're always gonna fight," the "Un-Break My Heart" singer continued. "That's what sisters do, OK, it's a rite of passage to fuss and fight but in the end, we're always there. We can be fussing and fighting with each other even on the show and we'd be right there, 'OK, I'm bringing the kids over' and not talk to each other, but we'll be cooking together."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Though Traci's death devastated the family, Toni said they were "very fortunate to have had my sister with us for as long as we did." The "Breathe Again" singer also shared details about the family's final moments with Traci -- mom of Kevin Surratt Jr., 26, who she shared with husband Kevin Surratt.

"We were all there," she recalled. "Her son was there, husband was there, everyone was there. Her best friends were there. She had so much love. The hospice nurses were incredible. You never think that it's going to happen to you and your family. So, you have to remind yourself to enjoy the moments, be happy."

Earlier this month, the Braxton family announced that Traci had passed away at the age of 50 after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer. Traci's publicist and friend Tomasina Perkins-Washington told NBC News that the "Lifeline" singer had spent the last year of her life in hospice and that her "sisters, mom and friends were by her side when she passed."