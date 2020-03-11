Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus in Australia

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” star Tom Hanks took to social media with some chilling news Wednesday: He and his wife Rita Wilson both tested positive for the coronavirus that is sweeping the world.

In an Instagram post, the actor said he and his wife, both 63, were down under in Australia when they began to experience fatigue, chills and slight fevers, which are all symptoms of the COVID-19 disease caused by the new virus.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

Hanks said he would keep the world posted on their conditions as they self-isolate and take a “one-day-at-a-time approach."

Australia has more than 120 reported cases of the coronavirus and three deaths.

It's unclear if Hanks and Wilson are the first celebrities to test positive for the virus.

"Harry Potter" actor Daniel Radcliffe previously refuted claims that he was the first celebrity to contract the coronavirus after a hoax tweet — shared by a fake BBC account — began circulating on social media, TODAY reported.

So far, over 125,000 cases of the virus have been reported in at least 100 countries.

Symptoms for the COVID-19 disease can include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

While the disease belongs to the same coronavirus family as the common cold and shares similarities with the flu, COVID-19 differs from these other viruses in subtle ways.