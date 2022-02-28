TikTok

TikTok Will Now Let Users Post Videos Up to 10 Minutes Long

The last time TikTok increased its maximum video time was in July 2021, when it upped video length from one minute to three minutes

Kiichiro Sato/AP Photo

TikTok videos are about to get lengthier.

A spokesperson for the app confirmed on Monday that TikTok will now allow users to create videos up to 10 minutes long.

The platform is "always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience," the spokesperson said, and 10-minute videos is their latest attempt to better the app.

"Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world," the spokesperson said.

