Tiktok Users Can't Get Enough of This Color Personality Test

TikTok is a treasure trove of awesome dance videos and recipes gone viral, but the latest trend on the social media site has users taking a fun and revealing test.

In recent days, the Color Personality Test has captivated the attention of countless TikTok users, who are flocking to platform to share their results with followers.

The test, which is hosted on ktestone.com, prompts you to answer 12 short questions about yourself, including queries about your habits, temper and behavior. Question examples include: "How do you behave with your friends?" and "What do you enjoy doing on the weekend?"

Once you're done, the powers that be (aka an online algorithm) assign you a color. As part of your test results, you also get an analysis of your color and personality, and insight on what other colors you'll get along with.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Naturally, TikTok users couldn't wait to share their color personality with their online friends.

Some people were pretty at peace with their results.

And many felt that the color they were assigned was totally accurate.

Some TikTok users tried to convince their friends to take the test, too.

Others celebrated their results and shared slideshows of landscapes featuring the color they were assigned.

Of course, a few weren't so sure about the accuracy of the test.

But people seemed to be overwhelmingly captivated by the online exercise.

TikTok users have been pretty busy with viral challenges lately. In January, users of the social media site flocked to their accounts to reveal the most messed up and mischievous things they did when they were younger.

The site has seen several viral recipes in recent months, too. Lizzo even tried her hand at one such dish: a viral feta pasta recipe.

You never really know what you'll discover on TikTok, and we recently learned an enlightening sleep hack while perusing the site. We also stumbled upon one "Modern Family" star's ultra popular account earlier this year. Who knows what we'll find next?

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: