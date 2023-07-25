Tiffany Haddish shares she had 8 miscarriages during fertility journey

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her fertility journey.

The comedian recently got candid on experiencing her eighth miscarriage, recalling a conversation she had with a nurse not too long ago.

"Well I'm going to be honest with you," Haddish recounted her response in an interview with The Washington Post published July 24, "this would be my eighth miscarriage."

The 43-year-old said she decided to keep her experiences with miscarriages mostly private so that the news wouldn't affect how people treated her.

"I've got a uterus shaped like a heart. It just won't keep anything in," she continued. "I didn't want people saying: ‘Are you OK? Are you alright?' Like a wounded animal, I just rather go in a cave by myself. Lick my wounds."

However, this isn't the first time Haddish has opened up about her fertility struggles.

"I had a lot of miscarriages," she shared Rachel Bilson's "Broad Ideas" podcast earlier this month. "That has a lot to do with the endometriosis and misdiagnosis and all that stuff."

Tiffany Haddish's Career Firsts

Giving details about what she went through, the "Girls Trip" actress added, "Those miscarriages were as painful as a motherf-----."

"I feel like a piece of my soul died every time," she shared. "I don't know if I am capable and I feel like that was God's birth control telling me, ‘He is not the one. That is not who you are supposed to be having a baby with.'"

But Haddish — who split with Common in 2021 — has explored other avenues to motherhood, telling E! News' "Daily Pop" host Justin Sylvester in January 2022 that she could be ready to start the paperwork for adoption, "maybe at the end of the year, beginning of next year."

She has also previously taken parenting classes to prepare.

"I'm looking at five and up, really like seven," Haddish revealed in May 2021, citing the age range of children she's looking for. "I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them."