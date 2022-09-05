Tiffany Haddish ‘Deeply' Regrets Being in Sketch at Center of Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit Against Her and Aries Spears

In an Instagram post Monday, Tiffany Haddish said she regrets having agreed to act in a sketch six years ago that is now one of the focal points of a sexual misconduct lawsuit against her and fellow comedian Aries Spears.

"I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I'm right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there's very little that I can say right now," Haddish said in the post.

Haddish and Spears have come under intense scrutiny after a woman and her younger brother accused them in a lawsuit of grooming them when they were children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit comedy sketches.

