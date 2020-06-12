‘This Is Us’ Writer Jas Waters Died by Suicide, Officials Say

The cast and crew of “This Is Us” is still mourning the loss of one of their own, Jas Waters, who died at the age of 39 on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released Waters’ cause of death Thursday, writing she had died by suicide.

The show’s writers posted a tribute to Waters on their Twitter page, writing they were “devastated” to lose her.

“In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show,” the writers tweeted. “She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature… She was one of us.”

The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly. pic.twitter.com/cmrh2OO8of — ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) June 10, 2020

The stars of the show also mourned her death, sharing tweets in her memory on Wednesday.

“Sending love and light,” Mandy Moore posted.

“We were graced with @JasFly on the show as a fantastic writer but to know her and her beautiful spirit was to love her,” Chrissy Metz tweeted. “I am praying for your beautiful transition, Jas. May it be full of love, light and peace. Thank you for the time we shared, your fearlessness and inspiration.”

Waters wrote for 18 episodes of "This Is Us." She also was a writer on the Showtime series "Kidding" and helped come up with the story for the 2019 movie "What Men Want."

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resourcesfor additional resources.

