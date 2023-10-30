‘This Is Us' star Milo Ventimiglia marries model Jarah Mariano

Originally appeared on E! Online

This is us telling you Milo Ventimiglia is a married man!

The "Gilmore Girls" actor tied the knot with model Jarah Mariano, a rep confirmed to People Oct. 30.

Additionally, Us Weekly reported that the couple got married earlier this year with family and friends attending their intimate wedding ceremony.

Ventimiglia, 45, and Mariano, 38, were first seen together last year, popping champagne in a photo that spread on social media.

In addition to working as a model for over 20 years, Mariano founded the fragrance company HINA + Kū inspired by her Hawaiian roots. The Kauai native holds a degree in speech communications at Pace University in New York, and later took classes at the University of Hawaii and the Technique and Language of Perfumery at Pratt Institute in New York.

"She traveled the world gaining immense amounts of knowledge and experience with exposure to diverse people, places and cultures," reads her website bio. "She was the first person of Native Hawaiian and Asian heritage to be featured in multiple brands, breaking the barrier for those to come in the industry."

The entrepreneur describes herself as "a philanthropist at heart," as she also founded the Makalapua Fund to support education in Hawaii.

"Jarah has extensive experience with multiple global nonprofit organizations and charities," her website notes. "She is versed in traditional hula kahiko, ʻauana, and Tahitian dance. She leads an active lifestyle and believes in the importance of a well-balanced mind, body and spirit."

As for Ventimiglia—who previously dated costars Hayden Panettiere and Alexis Bledel—he prefers to keep his cards close to his chest when it comes to love.

As he told People in 2017, "I feel like there's a currency to your personal life and your performance—your acting, your work. If that personal life starts to outweigh what the work is, then your work suffers."

That's why the "Heroes" star likes to keep his romantic life out of the spotlight.

"I try to minimize myself so people can see the character and can really dive into the work," he told the outlet the same year. "I try and remain as anonymous and invisible as I can so it doesn't take away from the experience of the men that I play. I don't know how interesting my life is any more than anyone else's."

But Ventimiglia did share one lesson he's learned while dating, telling E! News in 2016, "Be yourself. If you guys click—great. If you don't, it's OK. You're not supposed to be with one another."

His philosophy on how to make a relationship work? "Contribute as much as you'd like to take. That might be a good thing," he added. "Don't just take, take, take, take, take—give, give, give, give."