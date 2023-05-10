Movies

This Company Will Pay You $1,000 to Watch Every ‘Fast & Furious' Movie

All you have to do is take detailed notes of the car damage from every film

By Logan Reardon

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Have you ever wanted to get paid to watch movies? Well, here's your chance.

The website FinanceBuzz is looking for someone to watch all 10 movies in the "Fast & Furious" franchise and "track damages from all the car crashes" across every film.

Here's exactly what the website is looking for the chosen candidate to do:

  • Watch over 20 hours of the 10-movie franchise -- including the new film "Fast X," which drops on May 19.
  • Track damages to any and all vehicles in crash scenes, including counting the number of accidents, the extent of the damages and what cars are involved.

Seems simple enough, right? After you complete this task, the FinanceBuzz team will use your notes and findings to estimate the insurance impact of the franchise's reckless driving. .

In return, the "Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster" will earn $1,000 -- plus $100 to cover the cost of streaming fees, movie snacks and theater tickets.

Only one candidate will be hired for the job. You must send in your application before May 19 right here, where you'll be asked to provide your name, email address, location and reason why you're the perfect candidate.

